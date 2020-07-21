Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

