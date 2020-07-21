Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Seeyond lifted its position in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

NYSE:GD opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.52. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

