Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 499,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,667,000 after acquiring an additional 288,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

