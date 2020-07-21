Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Patterson Companies worth $46,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 266,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

