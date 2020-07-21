Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Paypal posted sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $20.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

