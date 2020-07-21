Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

