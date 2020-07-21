Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 18,900 shares traded.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pedevco stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Pedevco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

