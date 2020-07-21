Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 10.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shot up 10.6% during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $66.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peloton traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.71, 10,317,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,563,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Peloton alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,256,758 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.