PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get PetIQ alerts:

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $525,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.