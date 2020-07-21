Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Down 17.7% After Earnings Miss

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price dropped 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.36, approximately 4,283,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 646,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $1,485,860. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 843.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.71.

About Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

