Pfizer (PFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.82-2.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.82-2.92 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.