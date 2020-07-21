Polaris Industries (PII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Polaris Industries to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. UBS Group decreased their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

