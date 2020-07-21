Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) traded up 6.1% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.22, 268,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 837% from the average session volume of 28,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTL. B. Riley upped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.09.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.