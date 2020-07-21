Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Preferred Bank worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $599.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

