Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on the oil producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 35 ($0.43). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Investec lowered Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 66.86 ($0.82).

Shares of PMO stock opened at GBX 41.72 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $384.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,445.73). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $307,490.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

