Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,763.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

