Progressive Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Progressive stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $88.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $466,685,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $156,896,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $154,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

