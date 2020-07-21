Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.