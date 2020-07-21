PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $62.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,689,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

