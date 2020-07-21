PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 49,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 271,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 44,437 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

