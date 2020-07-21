Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for FibroGen Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FGEN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

FGEN stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,064,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,317,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

