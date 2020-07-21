Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Lifted by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.57.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$4.64 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$365.64 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

