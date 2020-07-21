Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $187.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.86. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $103.33 and a 1 year high of $188.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

