Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$66.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion and a PE ratio of 247.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$342.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.46 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

