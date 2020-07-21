Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Qudian worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QD stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Qudian Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). Qudian had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on QD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

