Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.44, approximately 407,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 730,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

