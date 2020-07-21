Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 574 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $508,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

