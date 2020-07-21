Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 78,489 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Old Republic International worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 461,006 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,359. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

