Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 193,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.23.

WELL opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

