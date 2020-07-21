Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Linde by 6,162.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

NYSE LIN opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.90. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $245.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

