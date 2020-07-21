Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

