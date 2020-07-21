Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after buying an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $141.99 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

