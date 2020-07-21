Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.53 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Cigna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $191.43. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.