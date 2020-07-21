Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,863 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after buying an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

