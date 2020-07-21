Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $658.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.50.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total value of $370,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,765,789. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

