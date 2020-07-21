Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,120 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

