Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 155,473 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,158,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,049,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after buying an additional 100,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

