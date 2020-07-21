Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,081 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 504,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,428,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

