Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,349 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

NYSE CMI opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.98. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

