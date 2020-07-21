Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion.

