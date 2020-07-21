Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,233 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

