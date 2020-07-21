Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 522 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,967 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE BUD opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

