Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,535 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

POOL stock opened at $301.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.65. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $302.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

