Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,835 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.48.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

