Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 233 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $326.84 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.