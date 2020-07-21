Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

