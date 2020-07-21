Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

