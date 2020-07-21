Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 459.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.