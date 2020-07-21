Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

