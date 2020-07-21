Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Voya Financial by 90.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE VOYA opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

